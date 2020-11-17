Ukraine's Nations League game against Switzerland, which was due to take place in Lucerne on Tuesday evening, has been cancelled after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Ukraine squad.

Three Ukraine players - Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk - tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

UEFA told the Ukraine Association of Football (UAF) that the Department of Health of the Canton of Lucerne had quarantined the entire delegation from Ukraine so the match was off.

"UEFA, UAF and the Swiss Football Association are ready for the match, but the ban (by) local authorities cancels all hopes of football organisations to hold the game," UAF said in a statement.

UEFA will decide later on what to do about the missed match, UAF said.

The match will decide which of the two teams is relegated to League B. Ukraine are on six points in League A Group 4 while Switzerland are on three points.

Ukraine could be forced to forfeit the game.

Additional reporting by Reuters

