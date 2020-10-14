Mason Mount believes he and Jack Grealish can play together in England's midfield.

Mount scored in England's 2-1 win over Belgium on Sunday while Aston Villa's Grealish was a standout performer in the Three Lions' 3-0 victory against Wales last Thursday.

International friendlies New Zealand withdraw from England friendly due to Covid complications 2 HOURS AGO

And the Chelsea midfielder believes the two can play together in England's midfield as competition to start at Euro 2020 next summer ramps up.

"I love watching him [Grealish] play as well. He's brilliant to be around. Obviously we all know what he can do, what a brilliant player he is," Mount said of Grealish to Sky Sports.

I get on very well with Jack. He's a brilliant player and, yes, we always want to play together.

Southgate – ‘There are a million distractions, I can’t let Trippier’s departure impact my plans’

Mount says he and Grealish, 25, have a "connection" which would enable the duo to play alongside each other.

The 21-year-old added: "You have to kind of learn about the players while you're away training. You don't get much time, but when you're playing the games you kind of have that connection and I think me and Jack do definitely have that.

"You always want to play with the best players, win a lot of games as a group.

"We want to win things, we're definitely on that path to keep working hard and to get better and better."

UEFA Nations League Harry Kane is '100% fit' for first time since 2016 - The Warm-Up 4 HOURS AGO