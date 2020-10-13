Viktor Tsygankov scored the only goal of the game as Ukraine defeated Spain in their Nations League match in Kyiv.

Andriy Shevchenko's side took the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute when Tsygankov took David de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area, after latching on to an outstanding reverse pass from Andriy Yarmolenko.

The goal was wildly celebrated by the whole Ukraine team and some 21,000 fans spaced out across the stadium, with the hosts taking advantage of UEFA regulations allowing 30% capacity at certain matches in an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Ukraine had lost their last three outings, including a 4-0 reverse to Spain last month and a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of France in a friendly last week, after losing six players due to COVID-19 positives.

