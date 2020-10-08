Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri has tested negative for Covid-19, two days after returning a positive test, the country's football's federation said.

Shaqiri, 28, will travel with the squad to Spain for their Nations League match on Saturday although European football body UEFA will decide whether he can play, the SFV said.

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji is in isolation but showing no symptoms after testing positive on Wednesday, it added in a statement.

Switzerland, beaten 2-1 at home by Croatia in a friendly on Wednesday, visit Germany in another Nations League match on October 13.

