Zlatan Ibrahimovic has criticised Sweden boss Janne Andersson for starting new Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski on the bench in Saturday's 1-0 UEFA Nations League loss to world champions France.

Kulusevksi came on for a 20-minute cameo but said in a post-match interview that he was shocked that he did not get to start, and Andersson's surprised reaction to the criticism provoked a strong response from Ibrahimovic, Sweden's record goalscorer.

Serie A Ibrahimovic to stay at Milan for another season - reports 31/08/2020 AT 12:06

"What a damn joke. Further proof. Incompetent people in the wrong positions smothering Swedish football," Ibrahimovic said on Twitter, along with a link to an article from newspaper Aftonbladet which featured coach Andersson's post-match remarks.

After scoring 62 goals in 116 games, Ibrahimovic retired from international football following Sweden's exit from Euro 2016.

Kulusevski, asked if he had been given enough time to show what he could do after coming on as a replacement for veteran Sebastian Larsson, was categorical.

"No, no, I don't think so. I was shocked. It felt really, really good in training. But unfortunately, that's how football is," said the 20-year-old, who won rave reviews for his attacking performances on loan at Serie A side Parma last season.

Transfers Manchester United ready to give up on Jadon Sancho - Paper Round 22/08/2020 AT 21:58