It is, of course, a re-run of the Euro 2020/21 final, which Italy won on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

A lot of football has been played since then.

England sustained their form following that defeat, winning seven and drawing two of their next nine games – scoring 33 and conceding just three. However, they lost two and drew two of their next four games – conceding six and scoring just once. They drew with Germany and Italy but lost twice – 1-0 and then a harrowing 4-0 – against Hungary.

The pressure is on Gareth Southgate.

In the 14 games that have followed Italy’s triumph at Wembley, they have won four, drawn six and lost and drawn four. Most crucially of all, they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

The pressure is on Roberto Mancini.

‘Nobody cares’

Ergo, this game has a lot riding on it. And, yet, the match has barely registered in Italy, says Eurosport Italy’s Simone Eterno.

“The mood is low. Nobody cares,” says Eterno.

“That’s the raw and sad truth about this clash between Italy and England. The Nations League is a competition itself that nobody actually really understands.

"Further, the fact Italy are not going to the World Cup for the second time on the bounce is a low ebb. The Euros win was only 14 months ago, but it feels like 14 years.”

‘A real issue that nobody seems to want to deal with’

Mancini has conceded with the World Cup approaching rapidly, the next few months are going to be difficult, as Eterno explains.

“Mancini has said the months leading up to and after the World Cup ‘are going to be difficult months, Italy needs to find some enthusiasm and joy’.”

Italy’s absence at the World Cup is owing to a lack of strikers, added Mancini – a statement given weight by the fact it took penalties to get past Spain and England at the Euros and that they have failed to score in five of their 14 matches since.

“Mancini also added this,” says Eterno, “‘The lack of strikers is a real problem’. 75% of the goals scored so far in Serie A this season have been scored by foreign players. Italy and its league has a real issue that nobody seems to want to deal with.”

'What’s done is done'

Nurturing an elite-level forward is a long-term problem and Italy have more immediate issues to contend with: avoiding relegation from the Nations League A. And Eterno adds that the team and Italian football needs to look forwards rather than backwards.

“Italians cannot keep thinking about the past,” Eterno says.

“Italy missed two penalties in two decisive games against Switzerland - if they had scored them, they would have easily qualified for the World Cup. What’s done is done.

“They must try to win a game that should help avoid them getting relegated to Group B; while nobody cares about it, Italy must sustain its dignity.”

