Andorra - Latvia

UEFA Nations League / League D
Estadi Nacional / 25.09.2022
Andorra
Not started
-
-
Latvia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Andorra logo
Andorra
Latvia logo
Latvia
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Andorra

Latvia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LatviaLVA
540112
2
MoldovaMDA
531110
3
AndorraAND
52127
4
LiechtensteinLIE
50050
Related matches

Moldova
-
-
Liechtenstein
25/09
Liechtenstein
0
2
Andorra
Latvia
1
2
Moldova
Liechtenstein
0
2
Latvia

