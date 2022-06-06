France failed to win back-to-back games in the Nations League as they drew 1-1 with Croatia.

There was nothing to split the two sides in a first half that included little goalmouth action.

Despite France making 10 changes to the side that lost their previous game to Denmark, their quality did show when Wissam Ben Yedder slid through Adrien Rabiot who put the French ahead with a smart finish.

However, substitute Jonathan Clauss had only been on the field a matter of minutes before he tripped Andrej Kramaric in the box conceding a late penalty that was converted by Kramaric himself.

Both had chances to win it near the end but the points were shared, with Croatia and France on one point apiece after two Nations League matches in Group A1.

TALKING POINT - LEGENDARY LUKA

Luka Modric earned his 150th international cap this evening. The Real Madrid midfielder is now 36-years-old but his quality shone through in the 79 minutes that he played. His passing was fantastic as he pulled the strings for Croatia in the heart of midfield.

Every time his country had the ball his team-mates would look for him and so often he found space to receive it. He may not be able to cover the distance he once could but by no means is he not still incredibly fit as he was once again the heartbeat of the Croatian side.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Christopher Nkunku

The RB Leipzig attacker has enjoyed a simply brilliant season in Germany netting an incredible 25 goals in all competitions for them. He was making his fourth cap for France tonight and he showed why he is so highly rated with a number of clever touches and work rate off the ball.

Nkunku scored a fantastic chip in the first half highlighting the added composure he has in front of goal, unfortunately, it was ruled out as he was inches offside. But most of the good things that France did came through him. Whether he stays at RB Leipzig over the summer remains to be seen with the likes of Chelsea interested.

PLAYER RATINGS

Croatia: Livakovic 8, Juranovic 6, Vida 5, Erlic 6, Barisic 5, Brozovic 6, Kovacic 7, Modric 8, Majer 6, Brekalo 6, Budimir 7. Subs: Pasalic 5, Orsic 5, Kramaric 7, Sucic 5, Vlasic 7.

France: Maignan 7, Pavard 6, Saliba 6, Kimpembe 6, Digne 5, Guendouzi 6, Tchouameni 7, Rabiot 7, Diaby 7, Nkunku 8, Ben Yedder 5. Subs: Griezmann 6, Kamara 6, Clauss 4.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

25’ – DISALLOWED GOAL (NKUNKU) – Tchouameni puts in a great tackle and France break. Diaby slides a great ball in behind to Nkunku. He latches onto it and chips the goalkeeper and it bounces off the post and goes in. A great finish. But hold on the flag is up, it won't count, he is inches offside - correct decision.

52' - GOAL (RABIOT) - The deadlock is broken and it's Rabiot with a good finish. Ben Yedder gets on the ball and the Juventus midfielder runs beyond him and he is found with a great through ball. Rabiot dribbles towards goal and he opens his body up and curls one in.

83' - GOAL (KRAMARIC) - Kramaric is tripped in the box by Clauss after Maignan made a save. VAR has had a look and says there is no offside in the build-up. Kramaric with a stuttering run up sends the keeper the wrong way.

KEY STAT

Croatia have never beaten France.

