Four arrests were made following a police officer being knocked unconscious prior to England’s 4-0 Nations League defeat to Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday night.

West Midlands Police confirmed that the officer was approached from behind by a group of men and struck on the side of the head unprovoked at around 7:25pm, around twenty minutes before kick-off.

The attack resulted in a head injury and the officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

Four men - aged 21, 20, 19 and 18 - were later arrested on suspicion of assault and are currently in custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police released a statement confirming they were assessing body-worn video and CCTV in a bid to identify those responsible.

Detective Inspector Kate Longbottom said: "We've spoken to some witnesses but potentially many more people were in the area and saw what happened or the offenders running off.

"We really need to speak to them as they could have important information; I would ask them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

"There was a good atmosphere in the build-up to the game, high spirits and lots of families enjoying the occasion.

"That's what made this assault even more shocking as it appears to have been totally unprovoked."

The suspected assault took place before a result that was England's worst home defeat since 1928, and which ended with boos directed towards the team and boss Gareth Southgate

West Midlands Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to message them on Live Chat through their website or by calling them on 101 quoting log 1554 from June 14.

