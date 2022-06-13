France remain rooted to the bottom of Nations League A Group 1, condemned to their second defeat in four games by Luka Modric’s penalty which, along with Denmark’s win against Austria , eliminated the holders from the competition with two games still to play leaves them threatened by relegation.

Croatia, meanwhile, move up to second, two points off the lead, and were good value for a fine win.

The decisive goal came early, Karim Benzema clearing a corner while, behind him, Ibrahima Konate’s clumsy challenge on Josip Brekalo forced the referee to award a penalty. Modric’s kick wasn’t much good but Mike Maignan failed to keep it out despite going the right way and from then on, the half was played at Croatia’s tempo.

After the break, France improved, but Croatia remained calm in massed defence, also countering and moving the ball well around midfield when they could. Though the home side had most of of the ball – throughout the match – they couldn’t create a single "Ye've gottae score!" chance, devoid of rhythm and cohesion, fully earning their fate.

TALKING POINT

France ought to be one of the greatest international teams of all-time given the players they have and the confidence they ought to have after winning the World Cup and Nations League. But instead they’re a collection of ill-arranged individuals, hoping for a moment, which is why they’re now struggling.



It’s true that Didier Deschamps was without various of his first XI, but the team he permed from the still-ridiculous squad he has was so ill-equipped for the job that even Eurosport’s liveblogger pointed it out in advance. Playing a midfield two – comprising Matteo Guendouzi and Boubacar Kamara – against Croatia’s three of Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic was always likely to mean ceding chances and quality possession, which is exactly what happened.



Ultimately, France won the 2018 World Cup in spite of, rather than because of Deschamps – even in that tournament, it was clear that why weren’t as good as they should’ve been, benefiting from the absence of high-level opposition – and until they can find a modern manager, they will continue to be less than they should be.



MAN OF THE MATCH

Luka Modric (Croatia) It was a real team effort from Croatia, but Modric was the leader and inspiration, scoring the winning goal – just about – but also passing, prompting and keeping things moving. Without him, his team would’ve been under siege, with him they were a frequent threat.



PLAYER RATINGS

France: Maignan 7, Kounde 6, Konate 5, Kimpembe 6, Digne 6, Nkunku 7, Kamara 5, Guendouzi 5, Rabiot 4, Benzema 5, Mbappe 5. Subs: Pavard 5, Tchouameni 7, Griezmann 5.



Croatia: Ivusic 8, Stanisic 7, Erlic 6, Sutalo 6, Juranovic 7, Kovacic 7, Brozovic 7, Pasalic 7, Budimir 7, Brekalo 7. Subs: Majer 6, Kramaric 6, Vlasic 6, Susic 6.

KEY STAT

Croatia's win ended France's streak of 23 matches in which they'd scored least one goal (51 in total), the longest in their history. They had not failed to find the net since losing a friendly 2-0 to Finland on 11 November 2020.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ - CROATIA WIN A CORNER DOWN THE RIGHT

Brekalo goes across to take it, goes to the near post, and when Budimir is robbed by Benzema, the ref points to the spot!



4’ - IT WAS KONATE!

He clipped Budomir's ankle as Benzema, in front of him, cleared - and here comes Modric!



5’ - GOAL! France 0-1 Croatia (Modric pen)

This isn't a good penalty, to the keeper's right and at saveable height; Maignan guesses right but pushes it in; he'll be disappointed with that, because once he got there he should've kept it out. Curiouser and curiouser!



67’ - DIGNE PLAYS A ONE-TWO WITH RABIOT

Who sends a lovely backheel back into stride. Digne presses on into the box and, from behind, Majer challenges. I'm pretty sure he catches him, I also think he might've shoved him subsequently and Digne goes down ... but the officials see nothing.



88’ - CROATIA KNOCK IT ABOUT SUPERBLY

They make such simple, clever angles, always keeping a man over, and after a long run of possession, Stanisic moves down the left and finds Vlasic, who shoots low, hard ... and too close to Maignan.



90+4’ - COMAN DOWN THE LEFT!

This time he can come inside and he plants a fine cross into the box, Konate is up ... and he powers a header wide! Seconds earlier, Ivusic had been forced to make a save by his Sutalo, his own centre-back!







