Harry Kane's 50th goal for England salvaged a draw against Germany at Munich's Allianz Arena in the Nations League clash.

Germany took the lead five minutes after half time through Jonas Hofmann's shot which Jordan Pickford could not keep out despite getting a hand to the effort above his head.

Pickford did make important saves from Thomas Muller and Timo Werner though as Germany dominated most of the second half before Jack Grealish's introduction saw England finally put Germany on the back foot.

Kane was almost on the scoresheet before the penalty when he was found by Grealish's low cross at the back post but he was denied by Manuel Neuer's spreading himself on the goal-line.

A reprieve seemed unlikely but England were given a lifeline four minutes from time as, though the referee did not immediately give a penalty, after looking at VAR it was clear Nico Schlotterbeck as he fell over had brought down Kane.

The England skipper then sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way from the spot to bring him within three goals of Wayne Rooney's national record.

Kane could have won the game in the final minute when Grealish found him in space with a square ball in the area but he miss-kicked and failed to hit the target.

England remain at the foot of Group 3 in the Nations League and next play leaders Italy, who reached four points after beating Hungary 2-1

PLAYER RATINGS

Germany: Neuer 7; Klostermann 7, Rudiger 7, Schlotterbeck 6; Kimmich 8*, Gundogan 6, Hofmann 7, Raum 7; Muller 7, Musiala 7; Havertz 7.

Subs: Gnabry 7, Werner 7, Goretzka 6, Sane 6.

England: Pickford 7; Walker 6, Stones 6, Maguire 6 Trippier 6; Rice 6, Phillips 6; Sterling 6, Mount 6, Saka 6, Kane 6.

Subs: Bellingham 7, Grealish 8

MAN OF THE MATCH

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) - There were fine midfielders on show on either side but Kimmich was the player who was most in control of the game during large periods of the game. It was his slick ball through to Hoffman which set up Germany's goal. If Grealish had been on the pitch a little longer, he would have snared the award.

TALKING POINT

Southgate found tactically wanting - Gareth Southgate's introduction of Grealish got England back into the game as the Manchester City playmaker created a number of chances and far more jeopardy for the German defence than in the 73 minutes before his arrival. That said, a year on from the European Championship encounter between the two sides, Germany look far improved while England were not given the best chance to compete on equal terms.

There is scarcely an elite football team who does not threaten opposition with their full backs or wing backs but the way England's full backs mainly were situated on the halfway line harkened back 20 years to the Neville brothers or Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side.

As good as England's midfielders are and Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are they were given an impossible job crowded out by a surplus of quality German midfielders able to play around them - another bad reminder of disappointing matches from two decades ago.

With just four games to go to Qatar, Southgate needs to field a side capable of threatening from the flanks, supporting his midfielders and giving his fine attacking talent more chances of hurting opposition before defences tire in the closing stages of a game.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

23' GOAL DISALLOWED! Hoffman was a yard off but it is a big let off for Maguire who was tangling with Havertz when a long ball went over them and Hoffman ran through and produced a confident finish to wrongfoot the keeper.

45+4' LOVELY EFFORT FROM SAKA! He turns inside from the right flank before curling an effort with his left foot which doesn't quite curl enough to nestle in the far corner.

51' GOAL FOR GERMANY! They have looked the better side after half time and now they have reward. Hoffman had the ball in the net in the first half and here received a ball from Kimmich and shot straight above Pickford's head but though the Everton stopper got a hand to the ball he could not keep it out.

85' VAR CHECKING POSSIBLE PENALTY! Kane went down under contact from Schlotterbeck as the German defender slipped in the area.

86' AND THE REFEREE HAS GIVEN A PENALTY!

88' GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Kane sends Neuer the wrong way to notch his 50th goal for England.

90' KANE SPURNS CHANCE TO WIN IT! Grealish again created a chance for Kane finding him in space ten yards out but the skipper barely got connection with the ball.

KEY STAT

15 - The number of Harry Kane's 50 England goals which have come from the penalty spot.

