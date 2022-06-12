UEFA Nations League / League C
Panthessaliko Stadium / 12.06.2022
Greece
Not started
-
-
Kosovo
Greece - Kosovo

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Greece logo
Greece jersey
Greece
Kosovo logo
Kosovo
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Greece

Kosovo

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GreeceGRE
33009
2
KosovoKOS
32016
3
Northern IrelandNIR
30121
4
CyprusCYP
30121
