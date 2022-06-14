Harry Kane says he backs Gareth Southgate "without any question" after England suffered their heaviest home defeat since 1928 with a humiliating 4-0 loss to Hungary at Molineux.

At the end of a gruelling domestic season, England have endured a difficult start to their Nations League campaign.

The Three Lions currently sit bottom of Group A3 on two points after four matches played.

The heavy defeat to Hungary drew boos from the home support towards the players and manager Gareth Southgate, with chants of "you don't know what you're doing" clearly audible.

After the match, England captain Kane gave his full backing to Southgate and believes he is the right man to carry England forward with the World Cup in Qatar just five months away.

"A disappointing night," Kane told Channel 4.

"First half we created enough chances to score but it’s been the story of our Nations League so far, we haven’t quite had the cutting edge. Second half was unacceptable, once we went 2-0 down to concede in the way we did. But we haven’t had a camp like it in a long time, no time to panic, time to keep our heads up, look forward to a break and come back stronger in September.

"It’s our first big defeat in a long time. Our defence has been the structure of our success over the last four or five years. It was a night to forget but we have to take it on the chin, move forward.

"We are preparing for a big World Cup and that’s the most important thing.

"Let’s not forget where we have come from, our first final in nearly 60 years, a semi-final at a World Cup, compared to where we were.

"It’s no time to panic, understand their frustration of course, we want to win every time we put on an England shirt. We will keep working to try and have a successful World Cup.

When asked if he was confident England were on the right path under Southgate, he replied: "Without any question, that’s not even a question I should be answering."

Southgate made nine changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Italy on Saturday. He said he takes full responsibility for the team selection and the performance.

"We picked a young team with energy and when the game started to go against them it started to look that way," he said.

"That's my responsibility in the end. I felt at half-time we needed to go for the game. We made changes that gave us a little bit more of an attacking impetus but then we were a little bit more open as well and in the end you're pushing and we've got so many attacking players on the pitch that have left ourselves wide open.

"I've just said to the players that across the four matches that it's my responsibility.

"I've tried to balance looking at new players, to rest players that we couldn't keep flogging our more experienced better players. But in the end the teams I've been selected haven't been strong enough to get the result in the two Hungary games.

"The other two performances have been more positive than perhaps the reaction to it. I totally understand tonight is a chastening experience."

Reflecting on England's four Nations League games, Southgate issued a reminder not to forget the good times with him in charge.

"We needed to see some things, we needed to give some people experience," he added.

"That of course isn't a great experience for them to go through, but we've had some unbelievable nights with England over the last three or four years and that's the other side of it. That's the reality of football."

