Hungary opened UEFA Nations League Group A3 with a 1-0 victory over England in Budapest.
England had most of the ball in the first half, but Hungary had the chances. Jordan Pickford saved well from Dominik Szoboszlai but was almost lobbed from 50 yards later in the half by Adam Szalai.
Ad
Midway through the second half Hungary won a penalty after Adam Nagy was fouled by substitute Reece James. Szoboszlai coolly converted the spot kick, and England laboured thereafter without finding an equaliser.
UEFA Nations League
England players booed for taking the knee by Hungary fans
Hungary will now play Italy in Cesena on Tuesday, while England travel to Munich to face Germany.
UEFA Nations League
Southgate 'surprised' 36,000 fans to attend England's Nations League game in Hungary
UEFA Nations League
An ‘embarrassment’ for England - Southgate on playing behind closed doors
Share this article
Related Matches
Hungary
1
0
England
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad