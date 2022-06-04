Hungary opened UEFA Nations League Group A3 with a 1-0 victory over England in Budapest.

England had most of the ball in the first half, but Hungary had the chances. Jordan Pickford saved well from Dominik Szoboszlai but was almost lobbed from 50 yards later in the half by Adam Szalai.

Midway through the second half Hungary won a penalty after Adam Nagy was fouled by substitute Reece James. Szoboszlai coolly converted the spot kick, and England laboured thereafter without finding an equaliser.

Hungary will now play Italy in Cesena on Tuesday, while England travel to Munich to face Germany.

