Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been called up for France for the first time after Manchester United’s Raphael Varane was forced to drop out of the squad with injury.

A thigh problem meant Varane was substituted in the second half during France’s 2-1 surprise defeat to Denmark in the Nations League on Friday night.

Ad

Konate played 29 games for Liverpool last season, helping the club to win the FA Cup and League Cup, narrowly missing out on the Premier League title. He also started the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Premier League Liverpool close to Konate deal - reports 29/03/2021 AT 11:45

The 23-year-old was a surprise omission from Didier Deschamps’ squad when the announcement was made in May.

At the time, Deschamps explained his reasoning behind selecting Arsenal's William Saliba ahead of the former RB Leipzig defender.

"Yes, I'm following [Konate]," said Deschamps. "He's in a team which is competing in the Champions League final and for the title in England.

"But since he's been at Liverpool, he's mostly played in a four-man defence and there is competition [in the France squad].

"I brought William last time and he always plays in a back three. It's either one or the other. It's very competitive and that's very good. It allows for the veterans to not get too comfortable."

That decision appeared to backfire as Saliba was at fault for Denmark's opening goal.

France face Croatia twice and Austria in the Nations League all in quick succession in June.

UEFA Nations League Southgate 'surprised' 36,000 fans to attend England's Nations League game in Hungary 2 HOURS AGO