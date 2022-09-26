Gareth Southgate admits “if results aren’t good enough” then it’s time to “part ways” amid pressure surrounding his future as England manager.

England have had a nightmare run at this year’s Nations League, failing to score from open play which no other side aside from San Marino have done.

Their 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday raised more questions with just Monday night’s game against Germany at Wembley Stadium to come ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20.

Southgate signed a new contract in November 2021 until the end of 2024, but he says it won’t protect him from results.

"I am not foolish," Southgate told the press. “I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup."

"Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five-year contracts and if results aren't good enough then you accept that's time to part ways.

"Why would I be any different? I'm not arrogant enough to think that having a contract should protect me in any way from results."

Southgate was booed by a large portion of England supporters when he went over to applaud the away fans at the San Siro.

The 52-year-old says “You’re judged on the next match and the next tournament".

"Of course we understand how the mood changes with the results, and it has changed," he added.

"I am realistic about that. I'll be judged on what's delivered in Qatar and I am perfectly happy to be judged in that way.

"I'm not the first coach to go through a difficult time in terms of results and criticism.

"That is part of the territory. For me, it's a great challenge to lead the team through a moment like this.

"You are not going to have six years as we've had without a spell where you are going to have some tough results, and you've got to show resilience to come through those moments."

