Kosovo - Cyprus

UEFA Nations League / League C
Fadil Vokrri Stadium / 27.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kosovo/teamcenter.shtml
Kosovo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cyprus/teamcenter.shtml
Cyprus
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kosovo logo
Kosovo
Cyprus logo
Cyprus
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kosovo

Cyprus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GreeceGRE
540112
2
KosovoKOS
52036
3
Northern IrelandNIR
51225
4
CyprusCYP
51225
