UEFA Nations League / League B
Air Albania Stadium / 10.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/albania/teamcenter.shtml
Albania
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/israel/teamcenter.shtml
Israel
Advertisement
Ad

Albania - Israel

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Albania logo
Albania
Israel logo
Israel
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Albania

Israel

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
IcelandISL
20202
2
IsraelISR
10101
3
AlbaniaALB
10101
4
RussiaRUS
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

De Bruyne and Trossard on target as Belgium bounce back to thrash Poland

a day ago

UEFA Nations League

Last-gasp Weghorst header sees Netherlands snatch victory

10 hours ago

Related matches

Iceland
-
-
Israel
13/06
Israel
-
-
Albania
24/09
Albania
-
-
Iceland
27/09
Iceland
1
1
Albania

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Albania and Israel with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 10 June 2022.

Catch the latest Albania and Israel news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.