UEFA Nations League / League D
Estadi Nacional / 10.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/andorra/teamcenter.shtml
Andorra
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liechtenstein/teamcenter.shtml
Liechtenstein
Andorra - Liechtenstein

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Andorra logo
Andorra
Liechtenstein logo
Liechtenstein
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Andorra

Liechtenstein

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LatviaLVA
22006
2
MoldovaMDA
21104
3
AndorraAND
20111
4
LiechtensteinLIE
20020
