UEFA Nations League / League D
Estadi Nacional / 06.06.2022
Andorra
Not started
-
-
Moldova
Andorra - Moldova

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Andorra logo
Andorra
Moldova logo
Moldova
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Andorra

Moldova

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LatviaLVA
11003
2
MoldovaMDA
11003
3
LiechtensteinLIE
10010
4
AndorraAND
10010
