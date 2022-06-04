UEFA Nations League / League B
Republican Stadium / 04.06.2022
Armenia
Not started
-
-
Republic of Ireland
Armenia - Republic of Ireland

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Armenia
Republic of Ireland
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Armenia

Republic of Ireland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArmeniaARM
00000
1
Republic of IrelandIRL
00000
1
ScotlandSCO
00000
1
UkraineUKR
00000
Related matches

Republic of Ireland
-
-
Ukraine
08/06
Scotland
-
-
Armenia
08/06
Ukraine
-
-
Armenia
11/06
Republic of Ireland
-
-
Scotland
11/06

