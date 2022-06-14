UEFA Nations League / League B
Republican Stadium / 14.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/armenia/teamcenter.shtml
Armenia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/scotland/teamcenter.shtml
Scotland
Advertisement
Ad

Armenia - Scotland

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Armenia logo
Armenia
Scotland logo
Scotland jersey
Scotland
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Armenia

Scotland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UkraineUKR
22006
2
Republic of IrelandIRL
31023
3
ScotlandSCO
21013
4
ArmeniaARM
31023
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Soler and Sarabia fire Spain to win over Czech Republic in Nations League

20 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Switzerland stun Portugal in Nations League thanks to record-breaking Seferovic goal

20 hours ago

Related matches

Ukraine
-
-
Republic of Ireland
14/06
Scotland
-
-
Ukraine
21/09
Armenia
-
-
Ukraine
24/09
Scotland
-
-
Republic of Ireland
24/09

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Armenia and Scotland with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 14 June 2022.

Catch the latest Armenia and Scotland news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.