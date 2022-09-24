Armenia - Ukraine

UEFA Nations League / League B
Republican Stadium / 24.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/armenia/teamcenter.shtml
Armenia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ukraine/teamcenter.shtml
Ukraine
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Armenia logo
Armenia
Ukraine logo
Ukraine jersey
Ukraine
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Armenia

Ukraine

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ScotlandSCO
43019
2
UkraineUKR
42117
3
Republic of IrelandIRL
41124
4
ArmeniaARM
41033
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Italy need to address 'real problem' that cost World Cup spot - Inside Europe

4 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Southgate willing to stake 'reputation' on Maguire selection

16 hours ago

Related matches

Scotland
-
-
Republic of Ireland
24/09
Ukraine
-
-
Scotland
27/09
Republic of Ireland
-
-
Armenia
27/09
Scotland
3
0
Ukraine

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Armenia and Ukraine with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 24 September 2022.

Catch the latest Armenia and Ukraine news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.