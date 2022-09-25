Advertisement
90'
FULL TIME
Four minutes of brilliance from Croatia and madness from Austria prove the difference. Croatia advance to the UEFA Nations League Finals, while Austria are relegated to League B.
90'
PERISIC DARTS INTO THE BOX
The Tottenham wing-back is still putting on full sprints in second half stoppage time.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
Is there time for an Austrian miracle?
87'
AUSTRIA LOOKING FOR A CONSOLATION
The home side have all the ball, but Croatia are keeping them at arm's length.
86'
SABITZER CORNER COMES IN
Yet another unconventional move from the home side but this attempt yields nothing.
84'
KRAMARIC, PASALIC ON
Kovacic and Vlasic are off.
82'
MORE AUSTRIAN SUBS
The desperate Austrians throw in Karim Onisiwo and Romano Schmid.
79'
MODRIC SPOTS STANISIC
A simple ball over the top takes Croatia from defence to attack in the blink of an eye, but they're content to hold the ball and not risk a turnover.
77'
IT'S ALL CROATIA
The home side don't know what to do at the moment, and their time in League A may be almost at an end.
75'
CROATIA LOOKING DEADLY
The Austrians are pushing forward now, leaving huge spaces for the Croatians to counter into.
73'
PERISIC OFF THE BAR
Austria are falling apart and Ivan Perisic goes close to making it 4-1.
72'
GOAL CROATIA
Dejan Lovren is completely unmarked as he heads home Majer's cross from a short corner.
Terrible defending from Austria.
71'
PERISIC CLOSE AGAIN
The veteran belies his age with another surging run forward. His final ball in is dangerous, but David Alaba smashes it clear at the cost of a corner.
69'
WHAT A MOVE FROM CROATIA
That was the best piece of football that the visitors have produced since scoring their opening goal more than an hour ago.
68'
GOAL CROATIA
A brilliant run from Mateo Kovacic gets Croatia forward. Possession comes to Perisic and he lifts a cross towards the far post for Marko Livaja to head home.
67'
SCHLAGER WINS SMART FOUL
The Austrians release the pressure that was building up.
66'
PERISIC GETS FORWARD WELL
Croatia's best attacking moves are coming through him, and this one ends in a corner.
65'
GOOD GREGORITSCH HEADER
The Freiburg forward gets up and pings his header goalwards but Dominik Livakovic is all over it.
62'
SARACEVIC ON FOR DEBUT
Clermont forward Muhammed-Cham Saracevic is on as Austria reshuffle with a triple sub.
Off
Marko Arnautovic
Austria
On
Muhammed Saracevic
Austria
62'
BUDIMIR OFF FOR LIVAJA
Barisic also comes off for Sosa.
Off
Ante Budimir
Croatia
On
Marko Livaja
Croatia