Austria - Croatia

UEFA Nations League / League A
Ernst Happel Stadion / 25.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria/teamcenter.shtml
Austria
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/croatia/teamcenter.shtml
Croatia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austria logo
Austria jersey
Austria
Croatia logo
Croatia jersey
Croatia
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Austria

Croatia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CroatiaCRO
531110
2
DenmarkDEN
53029
3
FranceFRA
51225
4
AustriaAUT
51134
Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Spain stunned by Swiss to leave finals qualification in the balance

12 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Portugal sweep aside Czechs to move top of Group A2 thanks to Dalot double

12 hours ago

