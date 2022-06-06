UEFA Nations League / League A
Ernst Happel Stadion / 06.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria/teamcenter.shtml
Austria
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/denmark/teamcenter.shtml
Denmark
Advertisement
Ad

Austria - Denmark

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austria logo
Austria jersey
Austria
Denmark logo
Denmark jersey
Denmark
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Austria

Denmark

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AustriaAUT
11003
2
DenmarkDEN
11003
3
FranceFRA
10010
4
CroatiaCRO
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Experimental Italy side held by Flick's unbeaten Germany in Nations League opener

a day ago

UEFA Nations League

Southgate blames 'inherited thinking' as children boo England players taking the knee

12 hours ago

Related matches

Croatia
-
-
France
06/06
Austria
-
-
France
10/06
Denmark
-
-
Croatia
10/06
France
-
-
Croatia
13/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Austria and Denmark with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 6 June 2022.

Catch the latest Austria and Denmark news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.