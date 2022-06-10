UEFA Nations League / League A
Ernst Happel Stadion / 10.06.2022
Austria v France live updates - latest Nations League score as Austria lead with well worked team goal
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME
Austria were not able to hold on, with France getting a late equaliser!
90'
SAVE!
Pentz makes a low save off the line on an shot from Guendouzi from incredibly close range.
90'
YELLOW CARD
Danso gets a yellow for foul on Nkunku. Could have been a red?
Yellow card
Kevin Danso
Austria
87'
OFF THE BAR
Mbappe again!!
Mbappe wiggles through several defenders and shoots, and the deflection off Pentz means the ball goes off the cross bar.
86'
FRANCE PUSHING
They certainly deserve at least a goal. They've been the clear better side in the second half.
83'
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
France
GOAL! AUSTRIA 1-1 FRANCE
Mbappe gets an equaliser, and of course it's a counter attack!
Konate finds Mbappe, who races off after a one-two with Nkunku and lashes the ball into the back of the net!
79'
COMAN OFF
France's brightest player comes off for Nkuku.
Off
Kingsley Coman
France
On
Christopher Nkunku
France
71'
AUSTRIA CHANCE
Sabitzer gets into the box, but Saliba easily gets the ball off.
69'
ALABA OFF
He asked to be subbed after sime discomfort.
Off
David Alaba
Austria
On
Kevin Danso
Austria
68'
FRANCE ATTACK
Mbappe gets past Seiwald and looks for Benzema, but Trauner stretches to block.
64'
GOAL-SCORER OFF
Off
Marko Arnautovic
Austria
On
Michael Gregoritsch
Austria
64'
DOUBLE SUB FOR AUSTRIA TOO
Off
Andreas Weimann
Austria
On
Karim Onisiwo
Austria
63'
MBAPPE ON
Off
Antoine Griezmann
France
On
Kylian Mbappé
France
63'
DOUBLE SUB FOR FRANCE
Off
Aurélien Tchouaméni
France
On
Mattéo Guendouzi
France
60'
ONE HOUR MARK
France has been much better this half, but nothing to show for it.
57'
FRANCE ARE ON ONE NOW
Coman has plenty of time to get a good shot after he makes space for himself, but he missed the target completely. That could have been the chance!
54'
SUB
Lainer is on a yellow, and he's struggling with Coman, so he makes way for Lazaro.
Off
Stefan Lainer
Austria
On
Valentino Lazaro
Austria
52'
CLOSE FOR FRANCE!
Austria are struggling with Coman as he gets Pavard's cross down to Benzema, but the striker's volley is wide.
50'
FREE-KICK
Griezmann puts a dangerous free-kick to the back post but Wober clears after it is headed down.
48'
AUSTRIA LET OFF
Lainer, who is already booked, clatters into Coman, and the ref reminds him that he is in dangerous waters.