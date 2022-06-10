UEFA Nations League / League A
Ernst Happel Stadion / 10.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria/teamcenter.shtml
Austria
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france/teamcenter.shtml
France
Advertisement
Ad

Austria - France

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austria logo
Austria jersey
Austria
France logo
France jersey
France
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Austria

France

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
DenmarkDEN
22006
2
AustriaAUT
21013
3
FranceFRA
20111
4
CroatiaCRO
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

De Bruyne and Trossard on target as Belgium bounce back to thrash Poland

11 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Last-gasp Weghorst header sees Netherlands snatch victory

10 hours ago

Related matches

Denmark
-
-
Croatia
10/06
France
-
-
Croatia
13/06
Denmark
-
-
Austria
13/06
Croatia
-
-
Denmark
22/09

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Austria and France with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 10 June 2022.

Catch the latest Austria and France news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.