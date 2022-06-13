UEFA Nations League / League C
Dalga Arena / 13.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/azerbaijan/teamcenter.shtml
Azerbaijan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belarus/teamcenter.shtml
Belarus
Advertisement
Ad

Azerbaijan - Belarus

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Azerbaijan logo
Azerbaijan
Belarus logo
Belarus
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KazakhstanKAZ
32107
2
SlovakiaSVK
32016
3
BelarusBLR
30212
4
AzerbaijanAZE
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Southgate says England are 'too reliant' on Kane, Sterling for goals

8 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Johnson grabs late equaliser as Wales draw with Belgium

20 hours ago

Related matches

Kazakhstan
-
-
Slovakia
13/06
Kazakhstan
-
-
Belarus
22/09
Slovakia
-
-
Azerbaijan
22/09
Slovakia
-
-
Belarus
25/09

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Azerbaijan and Belarus with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 13 June 2022.

Catch the latest Azerbaijan and Belarus news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.