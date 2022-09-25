Azerbaijan - Kazakhstan

UEFA Nations League / League C
Dalga Arena / 25.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/azerbaijan/teamcenter.shtml
Azerbaijan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kazakhstan/teamcenter.shtml
Kazakhstan
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Azerbaijan logo
Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan logo
Kazakhstan
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KazakhstanKAZ
541013
2
AzerbaijanAZE
52127
3
SlovakiaSVK
52036
4
BelarusBLR
50232
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Spain stunned by Swiss to leave finals qualification in the balance

12 hours ago

UEFA Nations League

Portugal sweep aside Czechs to move top of Group A2 thanks to Dalot double

12 hours ago

Related matches

Slovakia
-
-
Belarus
17:00
Slovakia
1
2
Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan
2
1
Belarus
Azerbaijan
2
0
Belarus

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 25 September 2022.

Catch the latest Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.