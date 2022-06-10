UEFA Nations League / League C
Dalga Arena / 10.06.2022
Azerbaijan
Not started
-
-
Slovakia
Azerbaijan - Slovakia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Azerbaijan logo
Azerbaijan
Slovakia logo
Slovakia jersey
Slovakia
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Azerbaijan

Slovakia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KazakhstanKAZ
22006
2
SlovakiaSVK
21013
3
BelarusBLR
20111
4
AzerbaijanAZE
20111
