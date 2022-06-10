UEFA Nations League / League C
Stadion Karadjordje / 10.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belarus/teamcenter.shtml
Belarus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kazakhstan/teamcenter.shtml
Kazakhstan
Advertisement
Ad

Belarus - Kazakhstan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Belarus logo
Belarus
Kazakhstan logo
Kazakhstan
4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
KazakhstanKAZ
22006
2
SlovakiaSVK
21013
3
BelarusBLR
20111
4
AzerbaijanAZE
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

De Bruyne and Trossard on target as Belgium bounce back to thrash Poland

a day ago

UEFA Nations League

Last-gasp Weghorst header sees Netherlands snatch victory

10 hours ago

Related matches

Azerbaijan
-
-
Slovakia
10/06
Kazakhstan
-
-
Slovakia
13/06
Azerbaijan
-
-
Belarus
13/06
Kazakhstan
-
-
Belarus
22/09

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Belarus and Kazakhstan with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 10 June 2022.

Catch the latest Belarus and Kazakhstan news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.