UEFA Nations League / League A
Koning Boudewijnstadion / 03.06.2022
Live Updates
Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League live updates - visitors in complete control after Lukaku forced off
57'
RELIEVING THE PRESSURE
Belgium have played with much more intensity since conceding the second goal. To help ease the pressure, Depay wins a smart free-kick inside his own half after contact from Alderweireld.
53'
BELGIUM TRY TO RESPOND
De Bruyne's lofted through ball is met by Vertonghen, but he fails to hit the target with an acrobatic effort.
51'
GOAL! BELGIUM 0-2 NETHERLANDS (MEMPHIS DEPAY)
That should do it!
Depay's run is untracked as he latches onto Klaassen's through-ball and he makes no mistake with his right-footed shot.
47'
YELLOW CARD
Mertens is only on the pitch a matter of minutes but he's straight into the book for a naughty challenge on Blind.
Yellow card
Dries Mertens
Belgium
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
2nd Half
46'
BACK UP AND RUNNING
The second half begins.
BELGIUM SUB
The highly-rated Onana is also on for his international debut.
Off
Hans Vanaken
Belgium
Fouls against1
On
Amadou Onana
Belgium
BELGIUM SUB
Hazard's first start in competitive football for five months lasts just 45 minutes - he's replaced by Dries Mertens at the break.
Off
Eden Hazard
Belgium
Fouls against4
On
Dries Mertens
Belgium
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: BELGIUM 0-1 NETHERLANDS
The hosts started well but the momentum shifted when Lukaku was forced off in the 27th minute and since then the Netherlands have been in complete control, eventually taking the lead through Bergwijn's fine effort from distance.
45'
FOUR MINUTES TO BE ADDED ON
44'
NO PENALTY!
Correct decision.
43'
PENALTY TO NETHERLANDS! OR IS IT?!
The referee deems that Castagne blocks a cross with his arm... but it looks like it hit him in the face!
After initially pointing to the spot, the referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez is going to look at the screen.
40'
Goal
Steven Bergwijn
Netherlands
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots3
Fouls1
GOAL! BELGIUM 0-1 NETHERLANDS (STEVEN BERGWIJN)
An excellent goal to break the deadlock!
He controls de Jong's pass with his right foot to create the space and unleashes a fierce shot into the bottom corner.
40'
SAVE!
De Bruyne gets his free-kick up and over the wall but it's straightforward for Cillessen.
39'
FREE-KICK TO BELGIUM
Timber commits a foul on Vanaken and Belgium have a free-kick in dangerous territory. De Bruyne is standing over it...
36'
SAVE
One or two boos from the home supporters as Netherlands continue to overrun Belgium in midfield. Depay picks up a pocket of space and is allowed to turn but his shot is straight at Mignolet.
34'
JUST OVER!
The visitors are growing in confidence as they conjure up another fine attack, Bergwijn laying it off for Berghuis and his first-time effort from the edge of the box whistles it over the top.
32'
ANOTHER HALF CHANCE
Belgium, again, are sloppy in possession, allowing Netherlands to build a swift attack. Bergwijn picks the ball up in a menacing position but his shot is deflected behind by Vanaken.
29'
CLOSE!
Blind takes a first touch to get the ball out of his feet from the left side of the penalty area. He's searching for the far corner with a curling effort... and it's just wide.
28'
IMPORTANT BLOCK
Belgium switch off from a corner as the ball is teed up for Bergwijn on the edge of the box, but his effort is blocked by former Tottenham team mate Alderweireld.