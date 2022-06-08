UEFA Nations League / League A
Koning Boudewijnstadion / 08.06.2022
- A. Witsel(41')
- K. De Bruyne(59')
- L. Trossard(72', 80')
- L. Dendoncker(83')
- L. Openda(93')
- R. Lewandowski(28')
Belgium v Poland live updates - latest from tonight's Nations League action as Roberto Martinez's side for first group stage win
- All
- Highlights
21:55
GOODNIGHT FROM US!
De Bruyne and Trossard on target as Belgium bounce back to thrash Poland
21:51
ELSEWHERE IN GROUP A4
21:50
BELGIUM BACK IN FORM
Belgium have now won 29 of their last 39 games, while Roberto Martinez has suffered just eight defeats in 72 matches since taking charge in 2016
21:48
WHAT IT MEANS
So that is a first win of the campaign for Belgium, but their goal difference is boosted greatly following that 4-1 defeat to Holland on match day one. They join Poland on three points, but obviously the visitors' goal difference goes the other way
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: BELGIUM 6-1 POLAND
Wow! Five second half goals from the hosts and what a hammering they dished out. A resounding response to that 4-1 defeat to Holland last week
90+3'
Goal
Loïs Openda
Belgium
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! ANOTHER!
Openda receives a beautiful through-ball from Thorgan Hazard and clips home his first, Belgium's sixth! This has been a battering!
90+2'
CASH FIRES OVER
Matty Cash brings the ball down brilliantly and gets it on to his left foot, but lashes high and wide
90+3'
INTO ADDED TIME
Three minutes added on, which is more than enough for Poland, who just want this to end now
88'
POLAND PUSHING
The visitors have a couple of late chances after some poor defending, but it's Mignolet to the rescue
85'
BELGIUM SUBS
Witsel, Castagne and Batshuayi are off, with Lois Penda, Thorgan Hazard and Wout Faes on
Off
Axel Witsel
Belgium
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
On
Wout Faes
Belgium
83'
Goal
Leander Dendoncker
Belgium
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
GOAL! THERE'S THE FIFTH!
Belgium are making this embarrassing now. Dendoncker, denied earlier, gets the fifth, a smashing 25-yard effort that arrows into the far bottom corner
82'
POLAND SUB
Another change for the visitors - Jakub Kaminski is off, replaced by Nicola Zalewski
Off
Jakub Kaminski
Poland
Fouls against1
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
On
Nicola Zalewski
Poland
80'
Goal
Leandro Trossard
Belgium
Goals2
On target2
Fouls1
Corners1
WHAT A GOAL!
Oh. My. Days. That is sublime! Trossard grabs another, picking the ball up near the corner of the box, and he floats an unbelievable curling effort into the top corner. 4-1!
78'
BELGIUM SAUNTERING ALONG
That Trossard goal really has put the game to bed. They're dropped their tempo, but justifiably so, and are keeping Poland at an arm's length
75'
DE BRUYNE WITHDRAWN
De Bruyne has been the best player on the pitch by a country mile, but his night is over. He's replaced by Charles De Ketelaere
Off
Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium
Goals1
On target3
Fouls1
Fouls against3
On
Charles De Ketelaere
Belgium
73'
Goal
Leandro Trossard
Belgium
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! TROSSARD DOUBLES THE LEAD!
He's only been on the pitch a couple of minutes, but Trossard makes it 3-1 as he dips and ducks inside the penalty area before coolly slotting home, via a deflection. Superb stuff.
69'
ANOTHER POLAND SUB
Lewandowski comes off - I think that'll please Belgium more than anything else. He's replaced by Adam Buska
Off
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
Goals1
On target1
Offsides2
On
Adam Buksa
Poland
66'
MARTINEZ REACHES FOR HIS SUBS
Right, let's try and keep on top of these, because they come thick and fast in internationals! Hazard is off, replaced by Leandro Trossard, while Matty Cash comes on for Poland, with Sebastian Szymański withdrawn
Off
Eden Hazard
Belgium
Assists1
On target2
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Leandro Trossard
Belgium
63'
BRILLIANT DRAGOWSKI SAVE
Hazard beautifully clips the ball through his own legs in the penalty area before seeing his rasping shot pushed away. It's all Belgium at the moment
59'
Goal
Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium
Goals1
On target2
Fouls1
Fouls against2
GOAL! BELGIUM ARE AHEAD!
The hosts take the lead for the first time as Hazard squares to an unmarked De Bruyne, and the Manchester City man just curls it past the 'keeper as if it's the easiest thing in the world. 2-1 to Belgium