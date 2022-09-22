Belgium - Wales

UEFA Nations League / League A
Koning Boudewijnstadion / 22.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belgium-1/teamcenter.shtml
Belgium
Completed
2
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wales/teamcenter.shtml
Wales
Advertisement
Ad

Belgium 2-1 Wales: Kevin De Bruyne on target as Roberto Martínez's side claim Nations League win

Kevin De Bruyne said he had grown a little bored with playing Wales, after Belgium kept facing them in qualifying and tournaments. He might be bored, but he had no qualms about finding the back of the net as he opened the scoring in their Nations League clash at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. Wales battled hard but Belgium secured the three points.

Ciaran Baynes
By
Ciaran Baynes
Updated 22/09/2022 at 21:00 GMT
Read all

Highlights

Belgium
Wales

Statistics

Belgium logo
Belgium jersey
Belgium
Wales logo
Wales jersey
Wales
2

Goals

1
66%
Possession
34%
6
Corners
4
10
3
4
3
3
Shots on target
3
10
Shots off target
4

Lineups

Belgium jersey
Belgium
3-4-3
Wales jersey
Wales
4-3-3
Belgium jersey
Belgium
3-4-3
Wales jersey
Wales
4-3-3
Belgium logo
Belgium
Wales logo
Wales
Scorers
Cards
    Substitutions

    Table

    TeamsPWDLPts
    1
    NetherlandsNED
    		541013
    2
    BelgiumBEL
    		531110
    3
    PolandPOL
    		51134
    4
    WalesWAL
    		50141
    Advertisement
    Ad

    Latest news

    UEFA Nations League

    Italy need to address 'real problem' that cost World Cup spot - Inside Europe

    4 hours ago

    UEFA Nations League

    Southgate willing to stake 'reputation' on Maguire selection

    16 hours ago

    Related matches

    Wales
    -
    -
    Poland
    25/09
    Netherlands
    -
    -
    Belgium
    25/09
    Poland
    0
    2
    Netherlands
    Netherlands
    3
    2
    Wales

    Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Belgium and Wales with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 22 September 2022.

    Catch the latest Belgium and Wales news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

    Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

    Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.