Belgium - Wales
UEFA Nations League / League A
Koning Boudewijnstadion / 22.09.2022
Belgium 2-1 Wales: Kevin De Bruyne on target as Roberto Martínez's side claim Nations League win
Kevin De Bruyne said he had grown a little bored with playing Wales, after Belgium kept facing them in qualifying and tournaments. He might be bored, but he had no qualms about finding the back of the net as he opened the scoring in their Nations League clash at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. Wales battled hard but Belgium secured the three points.
Lineups
3-4-3
3-4-3
Scorers
