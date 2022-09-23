Bosnia and Herzegovina - Montenegro

UEFA Nations League / League B
Bilino Polje / 23.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bosnia-herzegovina/teamcenter.shtml
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montenegro/teamcenter.shtml
Montenegro
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bosnia and Herzegovina logo
Bosnia and Herzegovina jersey
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Montenegro logo
Montenegro
0

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Montenegro

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
42208
2
MontenegroMNE
42117
3
FinlandFIN
41124
4
RomaniaROU
41033
