UEFA Nations League / League B
Bilino Polje / 07.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bosnia-herzegovina/teamcenter.shtml
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/romania/teamcenter.shtml
Romania
Bosnia and Herzegovina - Romania

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bosnia and Herzegovina logo
Bosnia and Herzegovina jersey
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Romania logo
Romania
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Romania

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MontenegroMNE
11003
2
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
10101
3
FinlandFIN
10101
4
RomaniaROU
10010
Related matches

Finland
-
-
Montenegro
07/06
Romania
-
-
Finland
11/06
Montenegro
-
-
Bosnia and Herzegovina
11/06
Bosnia and Herzegovina
-
-
Finland
14/06

