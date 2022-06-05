UEFA Nations League / League C
Huvepharma Arena / 05.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bulgaria/teamcenter.shtml
Bulgaria
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/georgia/teamcenter.shtml
Georgia
Bulgaria - Georgia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bulgaria logo
Bulgaria
Georgia logo
Georgia
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Bulgaria

Georgia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GeorgiaGEO
11003
2
North MacedoniaMKD
10101
3
BulgariaBUL
10101
4
GibraltarGIB
10010
Related matches

Gibraltar
-
-
North Macedonia
05/06
North Macedonia
-
-
Georgia
09/06
Gibraltar
-
-
Bulgaria
09/06
North Macedonia
-
-
Gibraltar
12/06

