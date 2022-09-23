Bulgaria - Gibraltar

UEFA Nations League / League C
Huvepharma Arena / 23.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bulgaria/teamcenter.shtml
Bulgaria
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gibraltar/teamcenter.shtml
Gibraltar
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bulgaria logo
Bulgaria
Gibraltar logo
Gibraltar
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Bulgaria

Gibraltar

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GeorgiaGEO
431010
2
North MacedoniaMKD
42117
3
BulgariaBUL
40313
4
GibraltarGIB
40131
