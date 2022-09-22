Croatia v Denmark LIVE - Luka Modric and Christian Eriksen start as both sides battle for top spot

UEFA Nations League / League A
Maksimir / 22.09.2022
Croatia
Completed
2
1
Denmark
Live
Live Updates
Ben Southby
By
Ben Southby
Updated 22/09/2022 at 21:14 GMT
22:14
MATCH REPORT - SOSA AND MAJER CANCEL OUT FANTASTIC ERIKSEN GOAL AS CROATIA COME OUT ON TOP IN THRILLING TIE
Sosa, Majer goals propel Croatia to top of group
End of 2nd Half
90'+4
Live comment icon
FULL TIME
What a second half! Croatia come out on top after an excellent second 45 minutes. They win 2-1.
90'+2
ERIKSEN COMES SO CLOSE!
That would have been some way to finish this game! Eriksen's effort from a tight angle flashes across the face of goal.
90'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
Denmark have four minutes to find an equaliser!
89'
Live comment icon
LATE CHANGE FOR DENMARK
Andreas Skov Olsen comes on for Dolberg.
Andreas Skov Olsen
Off
Andreas Skov Olsen
Denmark
Denmark
Kasper Dolberg
On
Kasper Dolberg
Denmark
Denmark
84'
CAN CROATIA HOLD ON TO THEIR LEAD?
A win here will see them leapfrog Denmark and go top of Group A1.

Image credit: Eurosport

79'
Live comment icon
Lovro Majer
Goal
Lovro Majer
Croatia
Croatia
GOAL! CROATIA 2-1 DENMARK (MAJER)
Majer levels only seconds after coming on! Another superb finish from outside the box puts Croatia ahead!
77'
ERIKSEN LEVELS THE SCORE WITH A SENSATIONAL STRIKE
The Man Utd man picks up the ball in acres of space, roughly 30-yards from goal, and plants an effort into the top corner. Outstanding!
77'
Live comment icon
Christian Eriksen
Goal
Christian Eriksen
Denmark
Denmark
GOAL! CROATIA 1-1 DENMARK (ERIKSEN)
Eriksen levels for Denmark with an absolute beauty!
72'
Live comment icon
DENMARK ALSO MAKE A SUB
Simon Kjær
Off
Simon Kjær
Denmark
Denmark
Mathias Jensen
On
Mathias Jensen
Denmark
Denmark
71'
Live comment icon
A FEW CHANGES FOR CROATIA
They replace their front three with Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic and Nikola Vlasic.
Andrej Kramaric
Off
Andrej Kramaric
Croatia
Croatia
Bruno Petkovic
On
Bruno Petkovic
Croatia
Croatia
69'
KOVACIC MISSES A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY!
The Chelsea man did the hard work to drive into the box with the ball glued to his feet, but as the goal opened up for him, he shanked his effort wide.
64'
WHAT A GOAL THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN FOR MODRIC!
He twizzles on the edge of the box to lose his marker and get a shot off, but it's saved well by Schmeichel.
60'
Live comment icon
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR DENMARK
Braithwaite, Wass and Delaney off. Mikel Damsgaard, Rasmus Kristensen, Rasmus Hojlund on.
Daniel Wass
Off
Daniel Wass
Denmark
Denmark
Rasmus Kristensen
On
Rasmus Kristensen
Denmark
Denmark
59'
PERISIC PULLS THE FREE KICK WIDE
Modric tees it up for him but his shot, which is under the wall, is just wide of the near post.
57'
Live comment icon
KJAER IS BOOKED
For that foul on Modric.
Simon Kjær
Yellow card
Simon Kjær
Denmark
Denmark
57'
DANGEROUS FREE KICK FOR CROATIA
The movement from Modric is spellbinding as he shifts his body too quickly for Kjaer who brings the Real Madrid man down on the edge of the box.
53'
WIND IN THE CROATIAN SAILS
The hosts have their tails up after that opener and they try to fly forward again but a deep cross is cleared.
50'
'A FINISH THAT OOZES QUALITY' - CROATIA LEAD!
It's brilliant from the left-back. Sosa lurks on the edge of the 18-yard box as the ball pings about in front of Schmeichel's goal before it trickles perfectly into the path of the 24-year-old who guides the ball into the bottom left corner.
49'
Live comment icon
Borna Sosa
Goal
Borna Sosa
Croatia
Croatia
GOAL! CROATIA 1-0 DENMARK (SOSA)
Sosa breaks the deadlock with his first international goal!