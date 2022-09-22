Croatia - Denmark

UEFA Nations League / League A
Maksimir / 22.09.2022
Croatia
Completed
2
1
Denmark
Croatia 2-1 Denmark: Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer goals propel Zlatko Dalic's side to top of group

Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer scored the goals as Croatia beat Denmark to move top of their Nations League Gorup. Zlatko Dalic's side are top of League A Group 1, with Denmark in second, and France - who beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday after goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud- are third with their defeated opponents in fourth.

Highlights

Croatia
Denmark

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Croatia logo
Croatia jersey
Croatia
Denmark logo
Denmark jersey
Denmark
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Croatia

Denmark

Lineups

Croatia jersey
Croatia
4-3-3
Denmark jersey
Denmark
4-3-3
Croatia jersey
Croatia
4-3-3
Denmark jersey
Denmark
4-3-3
Croatia logo
Croatia
Denmark logo
Denmark
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CroatiaCRO
531110
2
DenmarkDEN
53029
3
FranceFRA
51225
4
AustriaAUT
51134
