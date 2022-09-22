Croatia - Denmark
UEFA Nations League / League A
Maksimir / 22.09.2022
Croatia 2-1 Denmark: Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer goals propel Zlatko Dalic's side to top of group
Borna Sosa and Lovro Majer scored the goals as Croatia beat Denmark to move top of their Nations League Gorup. Zlatko Dalic's side are top of League A Group 1, with Denmark in second, and France - who beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday after goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud- are third with their defeated opponents in fourth.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Scorers
Cards
- I. Perišic(37')
- S. Kjær(58')
