Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
CROATIA V FRANCE: LIVE UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE UPDATES AS FRANCE LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK FROM OPENING MATCH DEFEAT
- All
- Highlights
19:35
TEN MINUTES TO WAIT
Not long before the action gets underway in Split, Croatia from Stadion Poljud
19:23
WORLD CUP FINAL REPEAT
A reminder that this match-up is a repeat of the World Cup final in 2018.
France won 4-2 thanks to goals from Griezmann, Pogba, Mbappe and an own goal from Mandzukic.
19:11
MUCH CHANGED FRANCE
After a shock 1-2 defeat to Denmark in their opening match, France have made ten changes.
Out go the established names like Lloris, Varane, Kante, Mbappe, Benzema and Griezmann and in come Saliba, Diaby, Nkunku and Ben Yedder to name a few - they are showing off how strong their squad depth is.
Only Tchouameni keeps his place in the team.
19:02
CROATIA MUST BOUNCE BACK
The Croatian's Nations League campaign got off to a very poor start, losing to Austria 0-3 at home.
They will be hoping to get back to winning ways ahead of the World Cup but face a talented French side tonight.
18:58
FRANCE'S STARTING XI
France boss Didier Deschamps leaves out a number of key players this evening including Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.
18:54
CROATIA'S STARTING XI
Manager Zlatko Dalic lines Croatia up like this. It's a fantastic midfield consisting of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic
18:52
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Nations League fixture between Croatia and France from League A: Group 1