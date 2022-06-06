UEFA Nations League / League A
Stadion Poljud / 06.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/croatia/teamcenter.shtml
Croatia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france/teamcenter.shtml
France
Advertisement
Ad

Croatia - France

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Croatia logo
Croatia jersey
Croatia
France logo
France jersey
France
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Croatia

France

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AustriaAUT
11003
2
DenmarkDEN
11003
3
FranceFRA
10010
4
CroatiaCRO
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Experimental Italy side held by Flick's unbeaten Germany in Nations League opener

a day ago

UEFA Nations League

Southgate blames 'inherited thinking' as children boo England players taking the knee

12 hours ago

Related matches

Austria
-
-
Denmark
06/06
Austria
-
-
France
10/06
Denmark
-
-
Croatia
10/06
France
-
-
Croatia
13/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Croatia and France with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 6 June 2022.

Catch the latest Croatia and France news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.