Czech Republic v Portugal LIVE: Visitors look to overhaul Spain at top of Nations League group
UEFA Nations League / League A
Fortuna Arena / 24.09.2022
13'
NASTY CLASH
Ronaldo and Tomas Vaclík contend a high ball and smash into each other, leaving them both crumpled in a heap on the turf. There was nothing malicious in it, but Ronaldo is bleeding profusely from a cut on his nose.
10'
CLOSE!
Portugal win a corner and the Czechs get in a defensive muddle, allowing Ruben Dias to pounce and poke the ball just wide from close range.
8'
WIDE!
Silva gets a cross into the box from the right and almost finds Ronaldo, but Brabec intervenes again. The ball falls for Ruben Neves on the edge of the area, but he fires well wide.
6'
END-TO-END STUFF
Portugal have two good chances of their own via Leao and Ronaldo. For the latter, Fernandes whipped a cross straight to his Manchester United teammate's feet only for Jakub Brabec to make a vital interception.
5'
AND ANOTHER!
Patrik Schick gets past Danilo Pereira in the area and has a crack from a tight angle, but it rises over the crossbar.
4'
DECENT CHANCE!
Vaclav Jemelka finds himself in space on the left and cuts inside, barrelling towards the box. Fernandes, his nearest man, backs off, allowing him to unleash a shot which sails past the far post.
3'
GOOD START FOR PORTUGAL
The visitors have had almost all of the ball so far, pushing and probing via Silva and Leao.
1'
KICK OFF!
We're underway at Fortuna Arena.
19:40
FIVE-MINUTE WARNING
The warm-ups are over and done with, meaning kick off is hurtling towards us at terrifying speed.
19:30
WARM-UPS IN PROGRESS
Both sides are out on the pitch and getting match-ready.
19:15
INJURY NEWS
The Czechs will be without Jakub Jankto and Lukas Masopust tonight, with the former picking up a knock and the latter out with a cold. They will not be available for Tuesday's game against Switzerland, either.
19:05
LAST CHANCE FOR CZECHS
If the hosts fail to win this evening, their sputtering hopes of reaching next summer's Nations League finals will be snuffed out. To stay in contention for top spot they also need Spain to drop points against Switzerland, so it's a long shot to say the least.
18:55
SAME AGAIN FOR THE VISITORS?
Having beaten their opponents 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Lisbon thanks to goals from Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes, Portugal are firm favourites to triumph here.
While Cancelo is suspended and Guedes is a surprise omission from the squad, Fernando Santos still has a deep pool of talent to draw on. The fact that he can field a front four of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Cristiano Ronaldo, with Diogo Jota on the bench, says it all.
18:50
CONFIRMED TEAMS - CZECH REPUBLIC: Vaclik, Coufal, Zima, Brabec, Jemelka, Zeleny, Soucek, Kral, Barak, Schick, Hlozek. /// PORTUGAL: Costa, Dalot, Dias, Pereira, Rui, Neves, Carvalho, Leao, Fernandes, Silva, Ronaldo.
18:45
PORTUGAL LOOKING TO CLIMB TO SUMMIT
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of Portugal's Nations League clash with the Czech Republic in Prague. The visitors are currently second in Group A2, a point and a place behind Spain, while their opponents are three points behind them in third, meaning both can still theoretically top the group.