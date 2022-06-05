UEFA Nations League / League A
Sinobo Stadium / 05.06.2022
Czech Republic v Spain LIVE: Top spot in the UEFA Nations League Group A2 as Gavi's first goal for Spain gets La Roja level before the Czech Republic take the lead through a magnificent Jan Kuchta goal.
70'
TORRES OFF THE POST
Ferran Torres drifts into the box and gets on the end of Koke's cross but his glancing header kisses the outside of the upright and goes out for a goal kick.
66'
Goal
Jan Kuchta
Czech Republic
MAGNIFICENT GOAL CZECH REPUBLIC!
Jan Kuchta puts the Czechs back in front with an absolutely sensational finish.
He ghosts in between Spain's defenders and chips the ball perfectly over Unai Simon and into the Spanish goal.
62'
ASENSIO OFF THE WOODWORK!
The two substitutes almost combine for an instant goal. Morata plays in Asensio who whips his right-footed strike off the post with the keeper stranded.
61'
MARCO ASENSIO SUBBED ON
Alvaro Morata also enters the fray.
59'
ADAM HLOZEK SUBBED ON
The now ex-Sparta forward is introduced with the Czechs causing Spain plenty of trouble.
Off
Jakub Pešek
Czech Republic
On
Adam Hložek
Czech Republic
58'
RODRI CAUTIONED
The Man City midfielder is shown a yellow card for cynically stopping an opposition counter attack. That's not like him...
Yellow card
Rodri
Spain
57'
DOUBLE SAVE VACLIK!
A pair of reaction saves from point-blank range somehow keep this match level.
55'
KUCHTA INCHES AWAY
Kuchta races through on goal after Spain's defenders are caught napping. With only Simon to beat, Kuchta looks to place his shot just inside the far post but misses the mark by a matter of inches.
A huge chance goes begging for the hosts.
53'
TERRIBLE TOUCH DE TOMAS
Spain's striker looks to control Unai Simon's long ball but his miscontrol sees it run out of play.
52'
OLMO GOES CLOSE
The Leipzig forward makes a clever run and only a brave block denies him putting Spain ahead.
48'
HUGE LET-OFF FOR SPAIN
The Czechs punt a clearance long and race up in pursuit. Carvajal is surrounded in the box and slips, leaving the ball free.
The Spain players look for a free-kick but the Czechs play on and Kuchta gets a shot away but can't convert.
2nd Half
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
Spain go right on the attack from the opening whistle of the second half.
46'
TORRES ON FOR SARABIA
Barcelona's young winger comes on, Sarabia is benched after a decent opening 45 minutes.
LUIS ENRIQUE PREDICTED IT
Gavi's goal was previewed by his manager a few days ago.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME
Gavi's delightful finish right before half-time changes the complexion of this match completely. The Spanish had - for all their possession - largely been held at arm's length in the first half after the Czechs' perfectly-executed counter had given them an early lead.
With Spain thrashing Switzerland in the other match in this group, both sides will be eyeing three points here.
45+2'
Goal
Pablo Gavi
Spain
GOAL SPAIN!
Gavi finds a little pocket of space in the box and Rodri slips the ball onto his feet. The youngster makes space with a little touch and curves his shot with his left boot through a forest of defenders to score an excellent equaliser and his first goal for the national team.
45+1'
SARABIA WANTS A PENALTY
Gavi dinks a pass into the Czech box and Sarabia controls with his chest before being blocked off by the defence.
The referee is not having that one and gestures to play on.
45'
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
Can Spain find an equaliser - or even carve out a real chance - before halftime?
44'
JANKTO STRETCHERED OFF
After being introduced from the subs bench just 20 minutes ago, Jakub Jankto is now carried off the pitch, having injured himself tackling Pablo Sarabia.
Milan Havel is coming on to replace him.
42'
BRAVE TACKLE JANKTO
As a flying Sarabia takes a heavy touch, Jankto is forced to lunge for the ball. He gets something on it and shuts down a dangerous moment for Spain but he's injured himself in the attempt and may have to be replaced.