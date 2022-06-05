UEFA Nations League / League A
Sinobo Stadium / 05.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/czech-republic/teamcenter.shtml
Czech Republic
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spain-1/teamcenter.shtml
Spain
Advertisement
Ad

Czech Republic - Spain

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Czech Republic logo
Czech Republic jersey
Czech Republic
Spain logo
Spain jersey
Spain
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Czech Republic

Spain

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Czech RepublicCZE
11003
2
PortugalPOR
10101
3
SpainESP
10101
4
SwitzerlandSUI
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Nations League

Southgate: England 'made our stand as a team' as Hungary fans boo taking knee

an hour ago

UEFA Nations League

Szoboszlai penalty sees England lose Nations League opener in Budapest

2 hours ago

Related matches

Portugal
-
-
Switzerland
05/06
Switzerland
-
-
Spain
09/06
Portugal
-
-
Czech Republic
09/06
Spain
-
-
Czech Republic
12/06

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Czech Republic and Spain with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 5 June 2022.

Catch the latest Czech Republic and Spain news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.