UEFA Nations League / League A
Sinobo Stadium / 02.06.2022
Czech Republic
Not started
-
-
Switzerland
Czech Republic - Switzerland

Statistics

Recent matches

Czech Republic

Switzerland

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Czech RepublicCZE
00000
1
PortugalPOR
00000
1
SpainESP
00000
1
SwitzerlandSUI
00000
Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Czech Republic and Switzerland with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 2 June 2022.

Catch the latest Czech Republic and Switzerland news and find up to date UEFA Nations League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

