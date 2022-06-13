Advertisement
DENMARK VS AUSTRIA: RALF RANGNICK'S SIDE LOOK TO GO TOP OF NATIONS LEAGUE GROUP IN COPENHAGEN
Denmark host Austria for the second time in this International break, where Austria will be looking to get revenge for the 2-1 loss they suffered to the Dane's last week. The match will take place in Copenhagen this evening, where one year ago yesterday, Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. Since then he has gone on to secure Brentford's survival in the Premier League and is on the bench tonight for their crucial clash in the Nations League, where he will have to make an impact off the bench.
For the home side Denmark, midfielder Christian Eriksen is on the bench while full-back Boilesen comes into the side after missing out against Croatia. The in-form Tottenham midfielder, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg keeps his place in the team as a regular mainstay in this Denmark side.
For Rangnick's Austria side, captain and Real Madrid defender David Alaba is only on the bench as Andreas Weimann keeps his place in the team after his goal against France in a 1-1 draw on Friday.
ERIKSEN ON THE BENCH FOR DENMARK
Confirmed teams - Denmark: Schmeichel, Maehle, Andersen, Christensen, Boilesen, Jensen, Hojbjerg, Kristensen, Skov Olsen, Wind, Cornelius... Subs: Vestergaard, Nelsson, Hjulmand, Braithwaite, Eriksen, Skov, Damsgaard, Billing, Iversen, Stryger, Larsen, Wass, Vindahl./// Austria: Lindner, Trauner, Danso, Seiwald, Sabitzer, Weimann, Kalajdzic, Wimmer, Trimmel, Lazaro, Schlager... Subs: Fraisl, Pentz, Friedl, Alaba, Wolf, Laimer, Lainer, Baumgartner, Gregoritsch, Arnautovic, Onisiwo, Ljubicic.
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live updates of Denmark's UEFA Nations League group game against Austria in Copenhagen. New Austria boss and former Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick can take his team top of the group with a win over their opponents tonight.