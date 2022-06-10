DENMARK V CROATIA - DANES LOOKING FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN

UEFA Nations League / League A
Parken / 10.06.2022
86'
GOAL DISALLOWED!
A quick decision. He was half a yard beyond the last Danish defender.
86'
GOAL FOR DENMARK
A near finish from Wind from close range but VAR will check this for offside.
83'
POULSEN COMES ON FOR OLSEN
82'
BRAITHWAITE EFFORT JUST WIDE
He drives diagonally to the edge of the box before hitting an effort that has the Croatian keeper scrambling but slides a yard wide.
80'
LOVELY SCOOP OVER THE TOP FROM WIND
But Braithwaite's shot from a tight angle is blocked by Erlic.
75'
STANISIC GETS A BOOKING
He takes one for the team fouling Braithwaite on the wing 35 yards from goal.
70'
Goal
Mario Pašalic
Croatia
GOAL FOR CROATIA!
Pasalic latches onto a mistake from Hojberg and puts the visitors in front.
68'
ANDERSEN IS BOOKED FOR FOUL ON KRAMARIC
He slid in studs up and was nowhere near the ball.
66'
MODRIC SHOOTS FROM 20 YARDS
It was probably going wide but it was stylishly saved and held by Schmeichel.
62'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR DENMARK
Kristensen, Wind and Braithwaite come on for Wass, Damsgaard and Cornelius.
60'
FINE STOP FROM SCHMEICHEL
Modric played in Stanisic, who would have been given offside, and his pull back was aimed just inside the corner by Kramaric but the Danish keeper saved low to his right.
58'
ORSIC IS REPLACED BY VLASIC
54'
REFEREE AGAIN QUICK TO BLOW WHISTLE TO HELP LIVAKOVIC
The Croatian keeper more ran into Cornelius than vice versa before missing a regulaton catch in the box but the referee again came to his rescue.
50'
ALREADY CROATIA LOOK A TOTALLY DIFFERENT SIDE
The Modric factor is immediately prominent. Both on the ball and how he makes his team-mates better. Denmark have hardly had the ball since the restart.
46'
DENMARK RESTART THE GAME
46'
MODRIC IS COMING ON
Finally the Croat fans have something to cheer. He replaces Ivanusec. Stanisic and Kovacic also come on. Vrsaljko and Jakic are replaced.
HALF TIME
ALL DENMARK BUT NO GOALS YET
Let's hope we see some in the second half.
44'
DENMARK HAVE BALL IN NET
But the whistle is long gone for a foul from Maehle on Vrsajko before the flanker squared for Cornelius to tap in.
41'
FINE STOP FROM LIVAKOVIC
Cornelius lines up a shot curling a low effort at goal from 25 yards out but the Croatian keeper saves diving to his right.
39'
MAEHLE JUST FAILS TO LATCH ONTO LONG BALL
He is so dangerous making runs in from the left flank but failed to bring down the ball behind the defence.