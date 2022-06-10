UEFA Nations League / League A
Parken / 10.06.2022
Denmark
Not started
-
-
Croatia
Denmark - Croatia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Denmark logo
Denmark jersey
Denmark
Croatia logo
Croatia jersey
Croatia
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Denmark

Croatia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
DenmarkDEN
22006
2
AustriaAUT
21013
3
FranceFRA
20111
4
CroatiaCRO
20111
